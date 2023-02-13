An armed suspect who caused a shelter in place order to be issued at the Colorado School of Mines and allegedly killed a police dog has been taken into custody.

At about 12:15 a.m., Monday, Golden Police (GPD) officers responded to assist the Colorado School of Mines' Police Department near 19th Street and Elm Street in Golden, according to GPD.

After waking a sleeping driver twice, the suspect began ramming officers' patrol cars while trying to get away, according to police.

Officers broke the driver's window and put the vehicle in park, police said. While removing the suspect from the car, the suspect was able to get away from police, ran eastbound on 19th Street and pointed a handgun at officers.

A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) K9 unit was brought in to assist in the search for the suspect, GPD said in their release. The K9, named Graffit, was released and given the command to apprehend the suspect, police said.

The suspect fired shots, striking and killing Graffit, according to GPD.

