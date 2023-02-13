A veteran Jefferson County Sheriff's K-9 named Graffit received a hero’s funeral Monday, hours after he was allegedly shot and killed by a fleeing suspect.

The 9-year-old German shepherd had tracked a fugitive from town into the woods near Golden just after midnight Monday when his handler unleashed him to apprehend the suspect, according to the Jefferson County Sheriffs.

“It all happened very fast,” Jefferson County Sheriff spokesperson Jenny Fulton said. “He died doing exactly what he supposed to do.”

At about 12:15 a.m. Monday, Golden Police officers responded to assist the Colorado School of Mines' Police Department near 19th Street and Elm Street in Golden, according to police.

After waking a sleeping driver slumped over his steering wheel twice, the suspect began ramming officers' patrol cars while trying to get away, according to police.

Officers broke the driver's window and put the vehicle in park, police said. While removing the suspect from the car, he was able to get away from police, ran eastbound on 19th Street and pointed a handgun at officers.

The suspect fired shots, striking and killing Graffit, according to Golden Police. The School of Mines campus was on lockdown for a time and morning classes cancelled, but the suspect was arrested and operations returned to normal by noon.

In law enforcement, the death of a K-9 is often approached with the same weight as the death of a human partner. Graffit was "considered to have been shot in the line of duty," said Jeffco spokesperson Kailyn Tilley.

Officers stood in salute to the working dog as he was carried from the crime scene on a stretcher to a waiting Jefferson County Sheriff vehicle.

Grafit was then taken by a thirty-vehicle police procession to Colorado State University, where a forensic necropsy will be performed.

In the meantime, a Critical Incident Response Team from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office is gathering evidence, in lieu of the Golden Police Department recommending charges for the suspect which are likely to include aggravated counts.

The suspect surrendered just before dawn Monday after a five-hour ordeal.

According to Colorado School of Mines spokesperson Emilie Rusch, the suspect drove off slowly and then started ramming police vehicles. As officers were removing him from his car, the man, who is so far unnamed, fled on foot into a wooded area with Graffit and his handler leading the charge. Graffit was killed just before 1 a.m., Fulton said.

The Colorado School of Mines had a shelter-in-place order until 5:45 am Monday and morning classes were cancelled.

Graffit (pronounced gra-FEET) was one of six K-9s in service for the Jeffco Sheriffs, and one of the only service dogs who has died in the line of duty for the department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Jefferson County Sheriffs who were kind enough to bring their K-9 to help us,” said Golden Police Sgt. Ben Salentine, who said that Graffit mostly likely “saved an officer’s life.”

A post on the Jeffco Sheriff's Facebook page garnered nearly 600 comments and was shared 1500 times at the time of this writing.

The Denver Gazette's news partners 9News contributed to this report. It will be updated with charges and the suspect's identity as information becomes available.