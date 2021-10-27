As many people prepare to turn into a spooky alter ego this weekend for Halloween, the Denver Police Department is hosting several ghostly parties and offering tips to keep residents scary and safe.
Beginning Thursday, the department will host nine family-fun yet sinister parties for community members across the city.
Oct. 28
- District Two: Trick to Treat Street will be held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at East High School at 1600 City Park Esplanade
- District Four: Trunk or Treat will be held between 5 and 7 p.m. at Far East Center at 333 S. Federal Blvd.
Oct. 29
- District One: Halloween Party will be held between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Aztlan Recreation Center at 4435 Navajo St.
- District Two: Trunk or Treat will be held at multiple locations between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- District Three: Trunk or Treat will be held at the district's police station at 1625 S. University Blvd.
- District Six: Trunk or Treat will be held at the district's police station at 1566 Washington St.
Oct. 31
- District Five: Trunk or Treat will be held between 3 and 6 p.m. at Lincoln Tech at 11194 E. 45th Ave.
While many children will dress up as princesses, Broncos players and even Batman, the police department has issued several tips to help children return up with a bag full of candy on Sunday.
Officers encourage trick-or-treaters to wear bright-colored and reflective clothing or bringing a flashlight or glow sticks. Other tips include not letting children go alone, inspect all candy before consumption and to utilize sidewalks and cross walks when available.
