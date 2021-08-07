The Aurora Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy last seen Friday night.
Police said Aaron Navarro-Bueso, was last seen in the 1000 block of North Cimarron Circle, in Aurora's Chambers Heights neighborhood around 5 p.m.
Navarro-Bueso only speaks Spanish and is 4-foot-8-inches and weighs around 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, blue swim trunks and black sandals.
Police said the boy ran away from home for an unknown reason, but foul play is not suspected.
The Aurora Police Emergency Response Team was activated and is searching the area and are utilizing drones for aerial searches.
The department's Crimes Against Childrens Unit is investigating the case.
Anyone who sees or has informations about Navarro-Bueso's whereabouts is urged to call 303-627-3100.