In light of a public feud between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney and Twitter, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis offered both companies a new home in Colorado.
Perhaps Mickey Mouse might have to get used to living at altitude.
Polis' tweet came after DeSantis announced on Tuesday morning that he's calling on the Florida state legislature to consider removing a special district that allows Florida's Walt Disney World to self-govern.
Gov. Polis offers Disney, Twitter new headquarters in Colorado https://t.co/Yq8CqalEHq— 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) April 19, 2022
