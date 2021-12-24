The Colorado Department of Transportation has shut down portions of Interstate 70 as a snow storm moves across the state's high country.

Sections of I-70 began closing periodically Friday morning due to accidents and safety concerns, officials said.

As of 1:30 p.m. the westbound lanes of the interstate remained closed at Vail Pass due to a multi-vehicle accident. Additionally, the westbound lanes at the Hanging Lake exit were also closed due to a rock slide, according to the transportation agency.

The eastbound lanes between the East Frisco exit and Loveland Pass were closed around noon due to slick road conditions, officials said. This section of the interstate was closed earlier in the morning due to similar concerns, but briefly reopened.

Officials did not give an estimate on when the roadways would reopen.

Although several sections remain closed, others portions of I-70 have reopened following earlier closures such as the westbound lanes between Copper Mountain and Vail Pass.

Click or tap here for the latest road updates from CDOT.