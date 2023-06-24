Portions of Cherry Creek State Park are closed this weekend due to flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

"The high reservoir levels have submerged the east boat ramp. The increase of water is flowing to the reservoir from Cherry Creek and Cottonwood Creek. The U.S. Army Corps informed CPW that the anticipated reservoir level is expected to rise from an elevation of 5,551 feet up to six more feet to 5,557 feet," officials said.

CPW has closed the following facilities through at least June 25:

East boat ramp and east boat ramp parking lot

Dixon Grove group picnic area

Mountain Loop parking lot

Cherry Creek Trail

The Wetlands

There will also be reduced shoreline accessibility, CPW said.

"Boaters can still enter through the west park entrance and use the west boat ramp. Due to limited parking and shore access to the reservoir, the boat ramp may reach capacity and have longer wait times to get on the reservoir," CPW said.

