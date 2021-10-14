Nearly 50 members of the United States Postal Service honored the mail carrier who was shot and killed in Longmont with a "somber processional" on Thursday morning.

The 47 mail trucks lined up and drove in synch through the slain carrier's route in Longmont "in honor of his service," postal service officials wrote on Twitter.

The unidentified mail carrier was shot multiple times on Wednesday while on his route.

The Longmont Police Department said the carrier's ex-girlfriend, Devan Schreiner, was arrested and is facing first-degree murder charges.

Several hours after the shooting, David Rupert, communications manager for the postal service, said employees are like family to one another and Wednesday's shooting left a lasting effect.

"This has impacted us very deeply," Rupert said during a news conference on Wednesday. "It's tragic, it's terrible and it hurts us all very deeply."

The postal service is offering grief counselors to its employees who were impacted by the shooting.