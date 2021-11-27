AURORA, Colo. — Nearly two weeks after two separate school shootings in Aurora, city officials and community members came together for a prayer vigil at Nome Park. It's the same park where six teens from Aurora Central High School were shot.
Saturday was the second time an attempt had been made to bring peace. The first was a Peace March, set to take place just minutes before the shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley high school.
This community is asking for strength and understanding as they deal with what they call an "epidemic."
"Today, I just want to pray for the home lives of these students. I want to pray that their houses are a place where they can find refuge and safety and rest," a pastor said.
