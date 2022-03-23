A preliminary hearing was set Wednesday in the case of the ex-Greenwood Village police officer accused of shooting and killing an Aurora teen in November.
Adam Holen's preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. May 9.
Wednesday's proceeding provided a preview of what could be a potentially contentious preliminary hearing as two rows in the Arapahoe County courtroom were filled with friends and family of the defendant and of the victim, 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein.
Holen, 36, was arrested three days before Christmas 2021 on charges of second-degree murder in Blitstein's death and was released later on $50,000 bond. The altercation between the two happened Thanksgiving Eve and, according to witnesses, began with an argument over reckless driving. A neighbor's doorbell camera caught the altercation from the beginning to when paramedics showed up to try to save Blitstein's life.
Holen told police he was acting in self- defense, but the autopsy showed that Blitstein was shot three times in the torso and once in the arm. Holen was shot once in the hip and released from a hospital the following morning. According to the arrest affidavit, Holen had a blood alcohol level of 1.93.
The affidavit also said Blitstein fired first before his semi-automatic handgun jammed. The weapon was a "ghost gun" — a firearm that generally is bought online and assembled at home. Ghost guns are untraceable because they have no serial number.
According to the affidavit, Holen was the aggressor because of several choices he made that night, including contacting the teenager in the first place; staying instead of driving away; and getting out of his truck, eventually confronting the group of teens and drawing his handgun.
He had resigned from the Greenwood Village Police Department three weeks before the shooting after a five-year career there. His resignation letter stated that his decision “was in my family’s best interest.”