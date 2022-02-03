A longtime Aurora police officer who served as president of a local police union was fired Thursday after sending an email last fall that violated policies established by the department and city.

Officer Douglas Wilkinson was placed on administrative leave on Nov. 16, 2021, after he sent an inflammatory email to members of the Aurora Police Association, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The city's human resources department opened an investigation into the email and determined Wilkinson violated the city's anti-harassment policy and the department's discrimination, harassment and sexual harassment directive, according to the release.

Wilkinson sent the email the day the city and Attorney General Phil Weiser agreed on a consent decree that would improve policing and public safety.

The Denver Gazette previously reported that Wilkinson blasted a provision of the decree that stated the hiring of Aurora police officers and firefighters should reflect the city's diversity.

According to CBS4, Wilkinson wrote: "The decree indicates that they want to replace as (many) of the department's white males as possible with as many women and (minorities). It's as simple as that."

"To do that," he continued, "they are going to hire and promote non-whites and non-males wherever they can. We already hire every minority that passes the minimum requirements. We can't make people apply."

Wilkinson was hired by the department in 2002. Before being placed on administrative leave, he was assigned to a patrol unit, according to the department.

Attempts to reach Wilkinson on Thursday were unsuccessful.