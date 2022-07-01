Several Front Range counties will have new faces in their sheriff’s offices after Tuesday’s primary elections, including potentially a candidate in Adams County who defeated the incumbent sheriff by a wide margin.
Gene Claps, a former employee of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, defeated Sheriff Rick Reigenborn by nearly 13 points in the Democratic primary, taking home 56.3% of the vote, according to results as of Friday
Reigenborn’s primary loss comes as the office roils with controversy. Colorado Public Radio has reported the office faces a criminal investigation into accusations of falsified training records and a federal lawsuit claiming Reigenborn pushed several high-level employees out in retaliation for supporting the campaign of his previous opponent, former Sheriff Mike McIntosh.
Claps now will run against McIntosh, who seeks to regain his position.
Residents will have a few other metro-area races to watch in November, as voters in Jefferson, Boulder, Douglas and El Paso Counties will elect new sheriffs.
In Douglas County, the Republican candidate will run without a Democratic challenger to replace Sheriff Tony Spurlock. As of Friday afternoon, Darren Weekly leads John Anderson by 646 votes in the four-way race, which falls outside the margin in Colorado law to trigger an automatic recount. Weekly has declared victory, the Parker Chronicle reported.
In Boulder County, Democratic candidate Curtis Johnson won the primary. He will run without a Republican opponent in November to replace Sheriff Joe Pelle.
In El Paso County, Republican candidate Undersheriff Joe Roybal will run against Democratic challenger John Foley. Roybal faces potential trouble: The district attorney’s office announced Friday it had appointed Pueblo County’s DA, Jeff Chostner, as a special prosecutor to investigate a formal complaint into petition signature gathering by Roybal’s campaign in a particular location in El Paso County.
Jefferson County will see Regina Marinelli, a longtime employee of the sheriff’s office, run against Republican candidate Ed Brady to replace Sheriff Jeff Shrader. Brady is the deputy chief of police in Arvada.
Arapahoe County’s Sheriff Tyler Brown, a Democrat, is seeking another term. He will face Republican candidate Kevin Edling.
The results of Tuesday’s primary elections remain unofficial until they are certified later in July.