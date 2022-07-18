Prosecutors in Weld County will not pursue criminal charges against an Evans police sergeant who fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at officers.
District Attorney Michael J. Rourke cleared the sergeant of wrongdoing in the death of Manuel Moreno in a decision letter released Monday.
On April 26, officers were sent to 4350 37th St. to check on Moreno's well-being. Moreno was armed with a gun, and officers followed him around the property for more than an hour trying to get him to drop the weapon, prosecutors said.
At one point, Moreno pointed the gun at himself. Officers fired less lethal rounds at him, yet he refused to drop the gun, prosecutors said.
When Moreno pointed the gun at officers, the sergeant shot him in the chest.
"I find that (the sergeant) was justified in using lethal force against Moreno. The use of such force was reasonable based on Moreno’s threatened use of deadly physical force," Rourke wrote in his decision letter.