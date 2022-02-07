A man struck in the face and chest by less-lethal projectiles during Denver’s 2020 racial justice protests has sued the city and several police officers, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday.

Gabriel Schlough says in the lawsuit that he came to protest on May 31 and to act as a medic, during an upswell of demonstrations against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer. He went to the area of 14th Street and Broadway, and says he moved to the front of the crowd to tell people to protect their faces.

Schlough tried to help a woman who had been sprayed with tear gas, according to the lawsuit, when he was shot in the face and chest with kinetic impact projectiles — also known as rubber and plastic bullets — without warning. The case accuses officers Zackary Petrick and Julie Weinhemier of firing the projectiles.

A projectile severed part of Schlough’s chin and he received 22 stitches on his face, according to the complaint. He also had bruising on his chest. The complaint says Schlough will likely need reconstructive surgery for the wound on his face to fully heal.

The lawsuit also names Police Chief Paul Pazen, Cmdr. Patrick Phelan and Lts. Vince Porter and J.D. Williams. Phelan authorized the use of kinetic impact projectiles throughout the 2020 racial justice protests, according to the case. Porter and Williams supervised officers in the area Schlough was shot, the complaint says.

Denver failed to properly train officers on the use of kinetic impact projectiles and on crowd control, as well as to know that less-lethal weapons can’t be used to discourage protected First Amendment activity, the complaint says.

The case also seeks to hold Denver accountable for the officers’ conduct because the city did not provide additional training to officers after the use of force against Schlough, and condoned their alleged unconstitutional conduct, according to the complaint.

The city has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

"The point of policies within the police department is that they're supposed to create accountability and transparency for the public. But in this case, these policies were sitting on a shelf gathering dust while these officers are out there playing out their Call of Duty fantasy just popping protesters (in) the face" allegedly without cause, said Killmer Lane & Newman attorney Andy McNulty, who represents Schlough.

McNulty said he filed the lawsuit in federal court, rather than state court, because the protests occurred before Colorado passed a law enforcement accountability law in 2020, clearing a path for people to sue individual officers for excessive force and other violations of constitutional rights. The 2020 racial justice protests directly influenced lawmakers' efforts to pass the sweeping law.

The lawsuit is one of several filed by protesters for use of force by Denver police in the 2020 demonstrations. In January, the city settled for $500,000 with Michael Acker, a college student hit in the eye with a rubber bullet. An ongoing case was filed by Elisabeth Epps, a current state legislative candidate and founder of the Colorado Freedom Fund, and others for police’s conduct.

The latter case has an ongoing dispute about whether to allow testimony by Nick Mitchell, Denver’s former independent law enforcement watchdog, based on memos he prepared in putting together a special report on police conduct during the George Floyd protests. Mitchell’s report released in fall 2020 detailed what his office found to be inappropriate use of less-lethal weapons by police.