The Ptarmigan Fire that ignited several weeks ago is now 75% contained, according to the U.S. National Forest Service.
Firefighters have fully contained the north and east flank of the blaze that was first reported on Sept. 27. Since its ignition, the fire has grown to 86 acres, and has not gotten larger in two weeks, officials said.
As a result of the blaze, there are many dead and downed trees in that area and has made it difficult for firefighters to find heat spots on the ground to safety complete a mop-up, officials said.
Because of this, firefighters will continue to patrol the area despite most resources having been released.
A closure in the immediate area remains closed as well as trails leading into the burned area, officials said.
Updated information regarding the fire can be found here.