A Boulder judge has ruled the public will not see a video showing eight minutes of the March massacre in a supermarket during a hearing next month intended to determine whether the case against the man charged can go forward.

Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke of the 20th Judicial District granted a request by prosecutors to admit a video culled together from various surveillance cameras in and around the supermarket.

In the July 23 motion, which defense attorneys did not oppose, prosecutors requested Bakke review the video before the case’s preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 7 so she and the attorneys can refer to it in court without showing it.

Prosecutors argued not playing the video in court protects victims’ privacy and the right of the defendant, Ahmad Alissa, to a fair trial. They requested the video remain sealed from public access until the prosecution of the case concludes.

The motion says the footage starts at about 2:29 p.m. and captures the suspect’s movements over the course of about an hour.

Bakke granted the order on July 26.

The suspect, 22, faces more than 100 charges in connection with the March 22 massacre that killed 10 people.

They include counts for 10 murder victims, 15 civilian victims of attempted murder and 11 law enforcement officers also listed as attempted murder victims. The charges also include using a banned high-capacity magazine during the commission of a felony or crime of violence.

The 10 people killed in the massacre have been identified as Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Teri Leiker, 51, officer Eric Talley, 51, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.