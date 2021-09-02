The Black Mountain Fire burning in Grand County experienced little to no growth from Wednesday to Thursday as rainfall helped reduce fire behavior, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire remained 416 acres Thursday morning, after increasing by nearly 250 acres between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said the rapid growth was due to the burning of heavy timber and more accurate mapping.
The fire started Sunday at 12:50 p.m. on Black Mountain off County Road 2 west of Slide Mountain, the sheriff’s office said. That is about two miles west of the 2020 East Troublesome fire burn area and just northeast of Kremmling.
The area received about half an inch of rain in 24 hours, which allowed firefighters to directly attack the fire Wednesday and Thursday. This came as remnants of Hurricane Nora hit western Colorado Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
“We received much need moisture overnight,” said Field Operations Chief Jason Haug. “We will be able to use that to our advantage and keep crews working as direct as possible.”
🔥Sharing #BlackMountainFire update 9/1. New mapping data shows a slight increase in fire size at 416 acres. These photos show how lines of retardant est. by aerial crews have helped slow fire growth. Water drops have been used to cool hot spots & reinforce lines. #COFire pic.twitter.com/VEru9Hz8F4— Grand County Sheriff (@GrandCoSheriff) September 2, 2021
Haug said the entire western edge of the fire is nearly contained, though crews are remaining in the area to make sure nothing changes. As of Thursday evening, official containment is still 0% as crews wait to make sure there is no burning along the edge.
Other crews are working to dig a fire line along the southeastern edge of the fire, Haug said.
On Thursday, 167 people from several crews were working to fight the fire. The response included numerous fire engines, helicopters and retardant planes.
Crews said the fire is moving south and southeast with increased winds. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
The areas around Country Road 21 and Corral Creek are under a pre-evacuation order, the sheriff’s office said. Residents were asked to gather their personal belongings and be ready to leave. County Road 21 and Highway 40 have also been closed.
#BlackMountainFire Update Thursday, September 2 2021 MedBow-Routt Type 3 Team Josh Morgan, Incident Commander; Blake Creagan, Incident Commander (Trainee) https://t.co/4LIKe9oAeg pic.twitter.com/8jb5hhGOZ0— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) September 2, 2021
“We are monitoring the conditions in this area very close,” said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. “It is a constant reminder to our citizens about what occurred last year.”
The fire comes as Colorado is nearing the one-year anniversary of the East Troublesome fire, which started on Oct. 14 and burned nearly 200,000 acres before being extinguished on Nov. 30.
The East Troublesome fire was the second-largest wildfire in Colorado’s history, bested only by the Cameron Peak fire, which burned more than 208,000 acres from Aug. 13 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Crews from the Kremmling Fire Protection District, Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire Protection District, Grand County Fire Protection District, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and U.S. Forest Service have responded to the Black Mountain fire.