Over 100 people rallied in front of the state Capitol Wednesday morning in support of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver sentenced to 110 years in prison for killing four people in a crash on Interstate 70 in 2019.

Those at the rally demanded Gov. Jared Polis take action to reduce the sentence, echoing the calls of an online petition asking for the governor to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency or to commute the sentence. The petition has garnered nearly 4.7 million signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

Attendees at the rally included Aguilera-Mederos' family and attorney, as well as state Sen. Julie Gonzales, Rep. Alex Valdez, former state Rep. Joe Salazar and former Denver City Council President Ramona Martinez.

"Rogel is humbled and appreciative of the support he is receiving from the people not only in Colorado but nationwide,” said attorney Leonard Martinez. “The entire legal team for Rogel will keep moving forward with any and all options to get Rogel home and back with his family, but it is support like today that is helping us open the doors for the dialogue to occur."

Martinez said Polis has accepted Aguilera-Mederos' application for clemency and it is being reviewed.

District Attorney Alexis King filed a motion Friday requesting the court set a hearing to reconsider Aguilera-Mederos' sentence. On Tuesday, King filed another motion requesting the court expedite the hearing so the presiding judge could be present for testimonies from surviving victims and deceased victims’ families from the crash.

King said the new hearing would not overturn Aguilera-Mederos' conviction, but would allow greater flexibility than the initial sentencing.

“Our primary concern is ensuring that (the victims and their loved ones) are able to share with the court how this incident has impacted their lives," King said in a statement Wednesday. “We look forward to Gov. Polis taking the opportunity to meet with the victims and survivors, as they have requested, and to personally hear their stories as he considers the clemency application.”

Aguilera-Mederos, 26, received the 110-year sentence last week after he was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide, assault and attempted assault, for the fatal crash on April 25, 2019.

During the crash, Aguilera-Mederos' brakes failed while he was driving 85 mph in a section of I-70 in Lakewood where commercial vehicles are limited to 45 mph because of the road's steep grade. The crash tore into heavy traffic and erupted in a blaze involving 28 vehicles.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano.

Aguilera-Mederos had no criminal record before the crash and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when the wreck occurred. The lengthy sentence was handed down due to mandatory minimum sentencing laws that require the sentences to run consecutively, rather than at the same time. The judge said he would not have imposed the sentences consecutively if it were up to him.

“Mandatory minimums have been a stain on our judicial system for decades,” Salazar said during the rally. “This case demonstrates why they are so problematic and why thoughtful conversation needs to occur.”

In the trial's closing arguments in October, prosecutor Kayla Wildeman argued that Aguilera-Mederos was responsible for the crash, saying he was speeding through mountain towns while riding his brakes and failed to use a runaway truck ramp several miles before the crash. However, defense attorney James Colgan blamed the failed brakes on improperly maintained parts.