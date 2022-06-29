The Regional Transportation District will eliminate ridership fares in August in an attempt to reduce ground-level ozone.
The Zero Fare for Better Air program aims to incentivize Coloradans to ditch their vehicles and take the train or bus, transit officials said.
Colorado's high ozone season is between Aug. 1 and Aug. 31, according to the agency.
The program is funded through Senate Bill 22-180, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law earlier this month.
In addition to reducing ozone pollution, RTD officials said the program will reduce traffic and save riders money that would be spent on gas.
The American Public Transportation Association estimates that a household can save nearly $10,000 annually by taking public transportation.