The annual Parade of Lights will return to downtown Denver on Saturday — and with it will come several delays on services provided by the Regional Transportation District.
The annual parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will feature floats, character balloons, marching bands and equestrian units. These displays will block several roads including 14th Avenue, Bannock Street, Tremont Place, 17th Street, Arapahoe Street, 15th Street and Glenarm Place.
Bus routes around downtown will be detoured between 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Routes impacted include the 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52 and the 16th Street Mall Ride, according to RTD.
RTD's D, H and L light rail lines will be impacted as well between 5 and 9 p.m. The D and H lines will end service at the Convention Center Station at 5 p.m. The L line will not be in service beginning at 5 p.m. until one hour after the parade clears, officials said.
Two light rail stations at 16th and 18th Streets on Stout and California Streets will also be closed during the event. Riders are encouraged to use bus Route 43.
Specific deputes and delays for each route are available here.