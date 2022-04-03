A report of a plane crash in Larimer County on Sunday turned out to be a false alarm.

Sheriff's deputies and firefighters searched for a small, single-engine airplane that reportedly crashed near Masonville, an unincorporated community about 13 miles northwest of Loveland. But by late Sunday morning, they had not found a downed plane.

Authorities called the plane's owner, who said the plane hadn't crashed and had flown back to Wyoming, according to a tweet from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.