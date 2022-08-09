The number of reports to a Colorado program that students can use to make anonymous tips about potential violence or safety risks fell sharply again last month, according to statistics released Tuesday by the Colorado Attorney General's Office.
That's typical this time of year, the office said. Decreases usually happen during the months when students are not in school.
But as schools usher students back from summer break, Attorney General Phil Weiser is reminding people the state's Safe2Tell program "is available any time, any day."
“In Colorado, we are at our best when we are working together and looking out for each other,” Weiser said in a statement.
The Safe2Tell program received 349 reports in July, a 22% decrease from June. The program received 19,364 reports for the 2021-22 school year.
Last month, the program received 68 reports about suicide threats, 25 requests to check on someone's well-being and 23 reports concerning drugs. Those were the top three categories among reports made in July.
Checking on someone's well-being might result in law enforcement going to a person's home, and can cover anything from fears someone is suicidal or general concerns for a peer's well-being.
Reports can be life-saving, Weiser said.
Last month, a student was taken to the hospital after a report indicated they were causing harm to themselves. In another instance, personnel checked on a person's well-being who was reportedly in an abusive relationship. Local personnel were able to contact the student and determined they were not in physical danger.
False reports, or incorrect reports intentionally made to harm or bully someone, accounted for about 2% of reports received this school year, according to the office's monthly report.
People can also misuse the program unintentionally, officials said. For example, one person reported allegations that a school employee was using drugs, but was instructed to contact the school or school district directly.
People can call 1-877-542-7233 from anywhere and at any time to make a report. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.