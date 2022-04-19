Charges are pending against a Boulder County woman after authorities determined the origin and cause of a grassfire that ignited just northeast of Boulder on Tuesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office said the fire grew to just under 10 acres and caused an estimated $5 to $10,000 in damages. An investigation to determine the exact amount is ongoing.
Fire crews were dispatched near the Tally Ho Trail, which is just south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Gunbarrel, just after 1 p.m. after reports of a grass fire, according to a news release.
Officials went door-to-door evacuating nearby residents, but contained the blaze before sending out a county alert, the sheriff's office said.
Those mandatory evacuation orders were rescinded just after 4 p.m.
The sheriff's office said there were no reported injuries associated to the fire and zero structures lost.