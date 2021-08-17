The Aurora Police Department should explicitly ban types of force that are “almost never objectively reasonable, necessary, or proportional,” including techniques that risk asphyxiating a person and force against those who only verbally confront officers. The department should also develop clearer policies on involuntary contacts to keep better records and analyze whether stops, searches and seizures have a disproportionate impact on people of color.

These are among findings of a new report on Aurora police’s policies and practices presented to City Council on Monday.

Aurora commissioned 21CP Solutions to conduct an independent review of the city’s policing. Researchers presented findings of the 161-page report to a council study session.

The report based its recommendations on hundreds of pages of data from the police department. Researchers also held conversations, focus groups and interviews with about 220 Aurora police officers, residents, elected officials, and representatives of community groups.

In February, an independent review panel tasked with investigating the policing practices around Elijah McClain’s forceful detainment and death in 2019. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is also investigating the Aurora PD’s patterns and practices.

The report cited the Denver Police Department’s policies in some of its recommendations for making Aurora’s use-of-force policies more clear. Denver police’s operations manual allows force only if alternatives would not be effective in detaining a person or preventing the immediate threat of serious harm to someone, notes the report, and many large police departments including Denver require an officer’s response to be proportional to a person’s resistance or the threat they pose.

The Aurora Police Department should also specifically ban types of force that are “almost never objectively reasonable, necessary, or proportional.” That includes force against someone who only verbally confronts officers or is only exercising their First Amendment Rights.

The report notes the Aurora PD bans less-lethal weapons against people engaged in First Amendment activity who don’t pose an immediate threat, but the department should ban all force in those situations, it says.

Among the policy recommendations are issues that came up when Aurora officers forcefully detained Elijah McClain. Officers used a carotid hold on McClain, and a paramedic later injected him with the sedative ketamine. He fell into a coma, and died days later.

Techniques that risk asphyxiating a person -- such as placing them in a face-down body position -- are almost never justified types of force, the report says.

The recommendations say Aurora police’s policies and training should also guide officers to call for a medical response when they believe a person is going through “excited delirium,” a condition law enforcement officers are often taught is characterized by abrupt aggression and distress in someone, usually in the context of substance use, and can end in sudden death.

Officers said McClain exhibited signs of excited delirium before a paramedic called to the scene injected him with ketamine. And the report found Aurora police’s policy on using “hobble restraints” references excited delirium, but does not actually define the term or how officers should safely respond to someone they believe is showing signs of it.

Excited delirium is an increasingly controversial concept. A Brookings Institution report referenced in the recommendations notes clinical practice does not use the term, nor does the concept have diagnostic criteria -- but is used to retroactively explain some deaths in police custody.

The term “inaccurately and selectively combines various signs and symptoms from real medical emergencies such as drug intoxication, psychosis or mania, thereby creating a blanket diagnosis that appears medically legitimate at first glance,” according to the Brookings Institution report.

The report says the Aurora PD has told its authors it will train officers going forward that excited delirium is a medical diagnosis, which officers cannot make.

The Aurora PD should also strengthen training to prevent bias in policing and improve data collection, the report says. It found Black men were subjects of 29% of use of force incidents in 2020, compared to the 9% of Aurora’s population they make up.



Chief Vanessa Wilson said at Monday’s session the police department will continue implicit bias training to make sure officers are “treating everyone equally and making sure there isn’t any sort of disparate impact.”



“Our reports have been showing use of force on persons of color, and so of course that is concerning to me,” she said.

But the report notes it could not thoroughly analyze what data on non-voluntary stops by Aurora officers would suggest about whether they disproportionately affect people of color because the department doesn’t require officers to report all non-voluntary encounters. The report identifies stops, searches and seizures as “core areas in which concerns about inequity and disparate impact surface.



The recommendations urge the Aurora PD to provide more clarity on when and how officers can stop and search someone so the police department can keep better records on non-voluntary stops. The police department’s current policies only provide “highly cursory and incomplete” guidance on stops, the report says.

In discussion of one detail of the report that found 3.5% of Aurora’s officers were responsible for nearly 24% of all use-of-force incidents, Councilmember Allison Hiltz said “that, to me, seems like a pretty scary prospect for someone who could come into contact” with those officers.



Wilson said she looks forward to diving deeper into the data presented by the researchers. She added an officer taking more dangerous assignments or assigned to the SWAT team could mean they have higher use of force numbers.

Although about 69% of calls for service were deemed to need quick police intervention to avert danger, the report also found Aurora police field a high number of calls that have little to do with violent crime. Taking traffic stops as an example, the report noted it’s unlikely all of Aurora police’s traffic stops implicated violent crime, even though may be based on suspicion that a person involved has or is about to commit a crime.

More than 25% of calls handled by Aurora police between 2016 and 2020 related to traffic, says the report.