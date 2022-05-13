The Colfax Marathon is set to return this weekend and with it comes road closures and impacts to public transportation.
Thousands of runners will participate in seven races over two days, according to the marathon's website.
On Saturday:
- Partial closure on York Street in the northbound curb lane between 21st Avenue and 17th Avenue.
- A closure will also be in place in the westbound curb lane from 17th Avenue to Steele Street.
On Sunday:
- Between 6 and 8 a.m., York Street from 23rd Avenue to Colfax Avenue will be closed and 23rd Avenue from York Street to Colorado Boulevard will be closed.
- Between 6 and 8:45 a.m., both lanes of traffic from Colfax Avenue to 17th Avenue on Raleigh Street will be closed.
- Between 6 and 10 a.m., westbound Colfax Avenue from Elizabeth Street to Speer Boulevard will be closed.
- Between 6 and 11 a.m., westbound Colfax Avenue from Interstate 25 to Garrison Street in Lakewood will be closed
- Between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., Vine Street from 17th to 22nd avenues will be closed.
- Between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., Gaylord Street from 22nd Avenue to 21st Avenue will be closed.
- Between 6:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. the following streets will close to one lane: Lawerence Street from Speer Boulevard to 17th Street; 17th Street to 17th Avenue; 17th Avenue to Vine Street.
In addition to road closures, the Regional Transportation District said there will be detours or delays for several of its bus and light rail routes.
Most of the services impacts will only be in effect on Sunday; however, bus routes 20 and 24 will have minor detours between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday.
Other impacts:
- D and H lines will not serve Colfax at Aurora Station through the downtown loop.
- The D and H lines will continue to serve the 10th and Osage Station; however, there will be a detour to serve Aurora West Station, Empower Field at Mile High Station, Ball Arena and Elitch Gardens Station and Union Station.
- The L Line will not be in service and customers are encouraged to use bus route 43 as an alternative option.
- Customers looking to get downtown can also use the Free MallRide to and from Union Station.
On Sunday:
- Bus routes 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30, 38, 43, 44, 48, 51, 52, 76 and 83L will be detoured in many areas and will only be allowed to cross when possible.
