One man died and another was seriously injured Thursday after the two fell while rock climbing in Eldorado Canyon State Park near Boulder.
The men appear to have fallen while climbing the popular Wind Tower route in the park, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. Witnesses say the climbers, who had standard equipment with them, fell between 150 and 200 feet before landing against a tree.
Rescuers received a call around 5:40 p.m., and nearby climbers had made their way to the fallen pair by the time Rocky Mountain Rescue Group had arrived, the Sheriff's Office said. A doctor with the rescuers pronounced one of the climbers, a man in his 30s, dead around 6:10 p.m, the agency said.
The second climber, a man in his 20s, was believed to have serious injuries. Helpers placed him in a rescue basket and took him down to an ambulance. The ambulance drove the climber to a MedEvac helicopter, which flew him to a trauma center in Denver.