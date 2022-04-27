Rocky Mountain National Park will increase its one-day vehicle pass fee by $5 on May 27.
According to a release from the park, the increase from $25 a day to $30 a day is necessary for the park to improve and maintain visitor services. No other park entrance fees, including the seven-day pass and the annual pass, will be impacted.
"While basic park operations are funded by direct appropriations from Congress, the recreation use fees collected by the park are used to support new projects and the ongoing maintenance of park facilities that directly enhance the visitor experience," the release read.
Additionally, campground fees at the park will increase from $20 a night to $30 a night on Oct. 12, and summer camping will increase from $30 a night to $35 a night at the beginning of the 2023 summer season. Group site campground fees will also go up $10 for each group size tier.
The release says increased camping fees will help with cost increases related to trash removal, vault toilet and custodial servicing, general maintenance and winter snowplow operations. The Longs Peak Campground will stay at $30 a night since there are no flushable toilets and campers need to bring their own drinking water.
The fee increases come after National Park staff sought public input last year, with proponents highlighting the importance of additional funding for park operations. Opposers to the fee raises shared concerns over affordability for all visitors.