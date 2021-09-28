Several roads in Rocky Mountain National Park will close Tuesday night due to potential snow, according to park officials.

Trail Ridge Road will close at 7:30 p.m. between Many Parks Curve to the Colorado River Trail. Old Fall River Road will also close at the same time, official said.

Trail Ridge Road was closed last week as snow fell on the park's highest peaks.

According to the National Weather Service, up to six inches of snow in elevations above 10,000 feet is possible, while thunderstorms are expected at lower elevations.

Both roads will reopen Wednesday night. Officials did not specify a time.

Trail Ridge Road between Many Parks Curve to the Colorado River Trail will close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Old Fall River Road will also close at the same time.