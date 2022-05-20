The highest continuous paved road in the United States was closed Thursday night ahead of a spring snowstorm.
Trail Ridge Road was closed on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park at Manny Parks Curve and on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead, the park announced Thursday.
Parts of the road have been closed over the winter, but only at the higher elevations at Rainbow Curve and Milner Pass.
Wild Basin Road was also closed at the Sandbeach Lake Trailhead, according to the park.
Trail Ridge Road peaks at nearly 12,200 feet and connects Estes Park and Grand Lake through Rocky Mountain National Park, according to the National Park Service.