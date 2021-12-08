Several of the Regional Transportation District's light rail lines will be disrupted for routine maintenance on Saturday.
The company's E line between the Arapahoe at Village Center and Southmoor stations and the R line between Lincoln and Dayton stations will be impacted. Bus shuttles will be available for riders impacted by the closures, according to the transportation district.
Riders utilizing the buses should follow these guidelines:
- E Line:
- Northbound: Board the shuttle bus at Arapahoe at Village Center Station; board the E Line at Southmoor Station.
- Southbound: Board the bus shuttle at Southmoor Station; board E Line at Arapahoe at Village Center Station.
- R Line:
- Northbound: Board the E Line at Lincoln, County Line or Dry Creek stations; board a bus shuttle at Arapahoe at Village Center Station; transfer to the H Line at Southmoor Station; transfer to the R Line at Dayton Station.
- Southbound: Transfer to the H Line at Dayton Station; board a bus shuttle at Southmoor Station; transfer to the E Line at Arapahoe at Village Center Station.
Although service on the E and R lines will continue on Saturday, officials encourage riders to anticipate possible delays and plan ahead.