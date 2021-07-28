Half of the Regional Transportation District's A Line will shut down over the weekend as crews perform routine maintenance, officials announced.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be no rail service on the A Line from the Peoria Station to Denver International Airport. The rail will continue to operate between Union Station and the Peoria Station.

Bus shuttles will be provided at all affected stations during the closure.

The shuttles will board at Gate E for the Peoria Station, at Gate A for the 40th Avenue Station, next to the platform for the 61st and Peña Station and at Gate 7 for Denver International Airport.

Though travelers can use the shuttles to get to their regular stations, officials said they should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate modes of transportation.

Regular rail service on the A Line is expected to resume on Monday.

The maintenance work is weather-dependent and subject to change, officials said.