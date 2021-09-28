The A Line train will be out of service at several stations Saturday for maintenance work, the Regional Transportation District announced.

The closure is expected to last all day Saturday between 40th Avenue Boulevard/Gateway Park Station and Denver International Airport Station, the agency said.

The A Line will continue to operate between Union Station and 40th Avenue Boulevard/Gateway Park Station on Saturday, the announcement said.

During the closure, The agency plans to offer bus rides transportation between the closed stations.

Commuters can board the shuttles at Gate A for the 40th Avenue Boulevard/Gateway Park Station, at Gate 7 for the Denver International Airport Station and next to the platform at the 61st and Peña Station.

Officials said commuters should expect significant delays and consider alternate routes to avoid the affected stations.

Regular service on the A Line is scheduled to resume Sunday. Updates will be posted on RTD-Denver.com.