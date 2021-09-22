The Regional Transportation District’s B Line light rail from downtown Denver to Westminster will be out of service for several hours Thursday for an annual emergency preparedness exercise.

The closure will last from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., RTD announced Wednesday. During this time, travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes to get to their destinations.

Bus shuttles will be provided to take passengers to and from the Westminster and Pecos Junction stations. For travel between Pecos Junction and Union Station, passengers can use the regular G Line light rail.

Regular service on the B Line will resume immediately after the exercise has ended, the announcement said.

The annual emergency preparedness exercise is held in partnership with RTD and Denver Transit Operators. During the exercise, rail operations personnel and emergency responders will review emergency protocols.