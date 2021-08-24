Several bus routes cut during the COVID-19 pandemic will be reinstated beginning on Sept. 5, the Regional Transportation District announced.

This comes as RTD has gradually increased capacity limits and routes since June, after it slashed capacity and reduced the frequency of most buses, trains and light rails in response to a drop in ridership during the pandemic.

Officials said ridership has increased modestly over the summer and is expected to continue to increase as more workers return to the office.

The local bus routes 0L and 3L, and the regional bus routes 116X, CV and EV will be reinstated beginning Sept. 5.

Other routes will experience minor schedule changes to accommodate the increasing number of passengers. This includes E, N and W lines, regional bus routes BOLT, LD, NB and P, and nearly two dozen local bus routes.

RTD said the changes will “support modest increases in ridership, improve on-time performance and increase service reliability.”

RTD customers and operators will still be required to wear masks while waiting for and riding on the agency’s public transit until at least Sept. 13, under the national Transportation Security Administration mandate.

Specific route and schedule information is available at RTD website or by calling 303-299-6000.