Several of the Regional Transportation District's lines will be interrupted this weekend as maintenance and repairs are scheduled to begin Saturday.
The company's D, H and L lines between Colfax Avenue at Auraria Parkway and 30th Avenue — Downing Street Station will be impacted. However, riders headed to Taste of Colorado and Meet in the Streets events will not be impacted, officials said.
Crews will repair and replace concrete track supports on the rail bridge crossing Cherry Creek. Overnight work on this project will begin just after midnight Saturday and will be finished by 8 a.m. Sunday.
However, stops like the Theater District — Convention Center Station will not be used as work on the tracks used by the D and H Lines will impact their daily routes.
Trains will be rerouted north of Colfax at Auraria Station to provide service to riders to and from Union Station, but will continue to make stops at Empower Field at Mile High and the Ball Arena — Elitch Gardens stations.
While maintenance is underway, there will be no L Line service, but riders can use RTD Bus Route 43 as an alternative option.
Information regarding the alternative bus route can be found here.
Routes will return to their normal schedules on Sunday, officials said.