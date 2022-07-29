RTD light rail (copy)

An RTD D Line light-rail train arrives at the Englewood station headed northbound to downtown Denver.

 The Gazette file

A section of the Regional Transportation District's R Line is currently disrupted due to a gas leak, the agency announced.

The disruption is between the Florida Station and 13th Avenue Station as there is a gas leak on Exposition Avenue near the Aurora Town Center Mall, according to there agency. 

RTD is currently offering shuttle bus services between the impacted section at the Florida Station, Aurora Metro Center Station, 2nd Avenue and Abilene Station and 13th Avenue Station. 

The agency did not know when service would resume as Xcel Energy does not have an estimated time as to when the gas leak would be fixed. 

