Denver's Ruby Hill Rail Yard, an urban terrain park free to skiers and snowboarders, has opened for the season.

Denver Parks and Recreation teamed up again with Winter Park Resort to provide an opportunity for skiers and snowboarders to check out rails, snow features and boxes of varying configurations and skill levels, according to a news release.

The rail yard, located at Ruby Hill Park just west of South Platte River Drive, opened Saturday and will remain open into March. It is open every day from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is lit from dusk until 9 p.m.

Starting Thursday, Denver Parks and Recreation will also provide free rental gear, including snowboards, boots and helmets, on Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be free community events at the railyard throughout the season, including demos by regional professional riders.

The Ruby Hill Rail Yard, created in 2007, is a joint effort between Winter Park Resort, which provides rail design, and Denver Parks and Recreation, which provides the location and management.

Recent snow and cold weather has allowed for the return for the 2023 season. Winter Park Resort provided snow guns, staff and technical assistance with Parks and Rec employees and volunteers.

Additional information can be found at denvergov.org/OutdoorRec.