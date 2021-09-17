More than 120 people will search for a woman missing since July's deadly flash floods in the Poudre Canyon on Saturday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

Crews will search for Diana Brown beginning at 8 a.m. along an 18-mile stretch of the canyon between Black Hollow Road and Steven's Gulch Picnic Site in Larimer County. The search will end at 6 p.m. or if Brown is found, officials said.

Brown has been missing since the deadly flash floods on Black Hollow Roads on July 20. The floods killed Richard Brown, 85, David Brown, 61 and Patricia Brown, 59.

Crews will utilize dogs, drones and other specialized equipment on Saturday.

More than a dozen agencies will participate in the search including the sheriff's office, Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, Powder Canyon Fire Protection District, Estes Valley Fire Protection District, Search and Rescue Dogs of the US and the U.S. Forest Service, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities warn of potential traffic delays along Colorado State Highway 14 due to the search and urge people to avoid the canyon on Saturday.

"Please do not come to the canyon to assist, our partner agencies are ensuring we will have sufficient resources on the scene for a thorough and safe search operations, officials said in a news release.