The highest portion of Mount Evans Scenic Byway will close for the season on Tuesday, officials said.
The final five miles of Colorado 5 always closes for the season the day after Labor Day as part of an agreement among the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Department of Transportation and Denver Mountain Parks. Additionally, weather becomes less stable during the fall, according to a news release.
Despite Mount Evans Scenic Byway closing for the season, drivers can still drive and book reservations to Mount Goliath Interpretive Area and Summit Lake through Oct. 3, as conditions allow.
A reduced rate of $10 will be offered to drivers wanting to travel along the 10-mile stretch from Echo Lake to Summit Lake. Annual and lifetime pass holders will be required to make a reservation and pay a $2 reservation fee.
Officials said the road typically opens around Memorial Day.
Drivers who wish to make a reservation to visit Mount Goliath Intrpretive Area and Summit Lake can do so by clicking here.