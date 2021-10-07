A school bus with 18 students onboard and an SUV crashed near Johnstown early Thursday morning, Front Range Fire Rescue said.
The crash involving a Weld RE5J bus and an SUV happened just after 7 a.m. at Colorado 60 and Weld County Road 19.
Crews worked for about 45 minutes to extricate the driver of the SUV, which was heavily damaged in front of the bus. The driver was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with unknown injuries.
The school bus driver and 18 student onboard were evaluated and there were no injuries, officials said.
https://t.co/eUmYzKgaHE about 7:07 am this morning,FRFR responded to reports of a traffic accident involving a school bus at HWY 60 and WCR 19. When crews arrived a few minutes later, they found a passenger vehicle had collided with the bus. pic.twitter.com/OTfGEIckvq— FRFR (@FRFRDistrict) October 7, 2021
The Johnstown Police Department and Weld RE5J officials took the children in a second bus for reunification with their parents.
Fire officials said Colorado 60 will remain closed while the crash is investigated.