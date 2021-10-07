Bus crash

A school bus and an SUV crashed near Johnstown on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

 Front Range Fire Rescue

A school bus with 18 students onboard and an SUV crashed near Johnstown early Thursday morning, Front Range Fire Rescue said.

The crash involving a Weld RE5J bus and an SUV happened just after 7 a.m. at Colorado 60 and Weld County Road 19.

Crews worked for about 45 minutes to extricate the driver of the SUV, which was heavily damaged in front of the bus. The driver was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with unknown injuries.

The school bus driver and 18 student onboard were evaluated and there were no injuries, officials said.

The Johnstown Police Department and Weld RE5J officials took the children in a second bus for reunification with their parents.

Fire officials said Colorado 60 will remain closed while the crash is investigated.