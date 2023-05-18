The Denver Museum of Nature & Science announced the closing of its North American Indian Cultures exhibit hall.

DMNS said in a letter to its members that it will close the hall this summer because it "reinforces harmful stereotypes and white, dominant culture."

"In the 1970s, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science created the North American Indian Cultures (NAIC) Hall," DMNS Vice President of Exhibitions Liz Davis wrote in the letter.

"Despite collaboration with Indigenous representatives during its creation and ongoing efforts by curators, conservators, and others to update and improve various parts of the Hall, we acknowledge that it remains problematic. We understand that the Hall reinforces harmful stereotypes and white, dominant culture.

"This summer, we will be closing the Hall. To acknowledge the harm we have caused, we have developed and agreed upon a healing statement in collaboration with Indigenous consultants, and with input and guidance from conversations with community members. The statement was crafted after taking into account the concerns expressed by the community, and in direct response to those concerns," Davis said.

Read more about the closure at Denver Gazette media partner 9News.