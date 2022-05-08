The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Marine Evidence Recovery Team is searching for a 29-year-old man who went missing at Cherry Creek reservoir on Saturday evening, 9News reported.
CPW said around 6:45 p.m., a man was on a tube being pulled by a boat when he became separated from the tube and went missing in the water. Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket.
Officials with South Metro Fire Rescue and park rangers at Cherry Creek State Park were called out to the scene and began searching for the man. They used sonar to try to locate the man, which was approximately 300 yards east of the marina on the west end of the reservoir, CPW said.
