Search and rescue teams have suspended their search for a Texas woman who disappeared more than a week ago during a flood in the Poudre Canyon.

Officials identified the missing woman Wednesday as 57-year-old Diana Brown. She was last seen on July 20 with the three other victims of the Black Hollow Flood, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The search is suspended until additional information about Brown's whereabouts become known, officials said.

More than 60 rescuers spent nearly 900 hours on search and rescue recovery efforts in the canyon on foot, in the water, with dogs and drones between last Tuesday and Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Crews located the bodies of Richard Brown, 85, of Bellevue, David Brown, 61, of San Antonio and Patricia Brown, 59, of Madison, Wisconsin, during these efforts.

"This tragic incident illustrates how quickly conditions in the canyons can change, and with continuing weather patterns favoring monsoon rain over the burn scars from last year's record-setting wildfires we urge everyone to use the utmost caution while recreating in the mountains," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

"Be aware of closure orders and weather reports, let someone know where you're going and when you'll be back, and if you find yourself in a flash flood climb to safety."

Besides the loss of life, seven structures were destroyed and a vast amount of forest debris spread into the canyon amid heavy rainfall on the Cameron Peak fire's burn scar last week.

Recovery efforts were led by the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management.