A second defendant arrested based on suspicion of his complicity in the Oct. 13 killing of postal worker Jason Schaefer made an appearance in Boulder County district court Tuesday morning on a first-degree murder charge, court records show.

Prosecutors in the 20th Judicial District charged Andrew Ritchie, 34, on Oct. 19 in connection with the fatal shooting of Schaefer. Devan Schreiner, identified in Ritchie's arrest affidavit as Schaefer's ex-wife, was arrested the same day of Schaefer's death. She also faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Complicity isn't a separate charge in itself, but Colorado's complicity statute says a person can face the same charges and penalties as someone who actually committed a crime if the person encouraged or participated in its commission.

According to an arrest affidavit for Ritchie, Snapchat messages suggested romantic involvement with Schreiner, 26.

Ritchie told police that Schreiner had talked about killing Schaefer multiple times and he had to "talk her down." On the morning of the shooting, the affidavit says, Schreiner said "today is the day" and "I have everything I need" when Ritchie was dropping her off at work, the affidavit said.

Ritchie said he found Schaefer on his mail route and warned him that he was pushing Schreiner "over the line" and needed to watch out for her, but Schaefer said he was not afraid, the affidavit said. Ritchie said he didn't contact police because he didn't know if Schreiner was serious.

The affidavit also said Schreiner sent a photo of herself to Ritchie a few days before the shooting, showing her wearing similar clothing to what the shooting suspect wore in a still image captured from the scene.

Ritchie's case has a probable cause hearing scheduled for Jan. 13.

Denver Gazette reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.