Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will close a section of Champa Street around the Colorado Convention Center beginning Monday morning, officials said.
The closure will be from Champa Street at 14th Street to Speer Boulevard and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Motorists and bicyclists will be detoured along Speer and 14th, according to the DOTI release.
The closure is a part of the convention center's expansion project that requires two tower cranes. One of the cranes previously arrived to the worksite in June.
The cranes are needed to transport building materials to the roof of the Convention Center, officials said.
The expansion project will mainly occur 85-feet above ground as crews construct an 80,000 square-foot multipurpose room, outdoor terrace and other supporting spaces on the convention center's current roof, according to DOTI.
A third closure of Champa Street will occur this fall in order to place a third crane on the roof of the convention center, but a date has not been set.