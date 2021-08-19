Several of the Regional Transportation District's lines will be interrupted beginning Saturday as scheduled maintenance on several tracks at Union Station begins.
Maintenance on the departments 2, 4 and 7 track's at Union Station will impact the N Line will be interrupted for a 48-hour period that begins Saturday and will reopen on Monday.
The department's B and G lines will also be impacted but only on Sunday.
Bus shuttles will be provided at all affected stations during the closure.
N Line riders can access the shuttle at Gate 19 at Union Station and will service between Union Station and 48th and Brighton - National Western Center Station.
The B Line will run as normal between the 41st-Fox and Westminster Stations, however, it will not go to Union Station on Sunday. Commuters headed to Union Station from Westminster may connect to the G Line at Pecos Junction or 41st- Fox Stations.
The G Line will arrive and depart on Union Station track 8 on Sunday.
Officials are warning riders to anticipate for possible delays due to the maintenance work and encourage people to explore alternative routes on RTD's website.
