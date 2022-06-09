One of Arapahoe County's motor vehicle offices was closed on Thursday because of plumbing issues, according to the county.
Arapahoe County's Aurora Motor Vehicle Office at 490 S. Chambers Rd. was closed down because of a sewage backup in the building caused by a "construction issue" nearby, officials said in a news release.
County officials said they are working with the building's owner to resolve the issue but currently do not know when the office will reopen.
DMV customers should go to the county's website for additional information or to reschedule a missed appointments, officials advised.