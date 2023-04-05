Denver is recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month by reminding people to believe survivors.

Kimberly Corban, a survivor, said when she was 20, a stranger broke into her apartment and raped her. She chose to report it to police, and said her experience in the aftermath was defined by police, prosecutors and health care workers believing her.

“Everyone, every step of the way, made sure that there was accountability for the person who did this to me because they believed me, but we know that that's not always the case,” she said. “What I hope that we all learn from ‘Start by Believing Day is that while these words are simple, this is a philosophy.”

She spoke at a news conference Wednesday at the Denver Police Department’s headquarters, joined by Police Chief Ron Thomas; Assistant District Attorney Maggie Conboy; Michelle Metz, the forensic nurse program manager at Denver Health; and Megan Carvajal, executive director of The Blue Bench, a sexual assault prevention and support center.

Research shows a sexual assault occurs in the U.S. every 68 seconds, Thomas said.

“It's important how we respond when a friend, a child, a loved one or a coworker tells you that they were sexually assaulted, as that has an impact on whether or not they seek help,” he said.

Corban acknowledged most sexual assaults don’t happen like hers, since they frequently involve an attacker the victim knows, rather than a stranger breaking in. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network estimates rape victims know their attacker in 80% of instances. The organization’s data comes mainly from the National Crime Victimization Survey, but acknowledges that sexual violence is particularly hard to measure because it frequently goes unreported.

Several buildings around Denver are lit up in teal this week to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They include the Denver City and County Building, Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Buell Theater at the Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver McNichols Building and Ball Arena.

City Council adopted a proclamation Monday recognizing Sexual Assault Awareness Month. District Two Councilmember Kevin Flynn said he had a family member didn’t come forward about her childhood sexual assault for 40 years, and some still other family members did not believe her.

“There are probably a lot of families where there are victims of sexual assault, who don't yet know it,” he said.

“I had direct evidence that I could trace back and it affected this person's life until the day she died. So please start by believing I asked my colleagues to support this,” Flynn said.

Resources for survivors, provided by the Denver Police Department: