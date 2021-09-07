Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order near downtown Littleton on Tuesday afternoon as police responded to an undisclosed incident.
Police have released minimal information regarding the situation but said the threat is contained. A SWAT team is "working on an incident" in the 2700 block of Riverwalk Circle, near South Santa Fe Avenue and West Belleview Avenue, police said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
Riverwalk Circle is closed at Prince Street, and police said Riverwalk residents should shelter in place.
"LPD is asking all community members era to remain inside their residence to allow the S.W.A.T. team the ability to focus solely on the incident at hand," officials wrote in an afternoon update.
Attempts to reach the Littleton Police Department have been unsuccessful.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.