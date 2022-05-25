Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, joined the relatives of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the White House on Wednesday as they watched President Joe Biden sign an executive order that supporters say will reform federal law enforcement.
The order was in part prompted by the death of Elijah McClain, who was restrained and injected with ketamine after being stopped by Aurora police while walking home from a convenience store in August 2019.
Elijah McClain, 23, was unarmed but wearing a ski mask, which a 911 caller said looked "sketchy." He later died at a hospital.
Wednesday's event was held on the second anniversary of Floyd's death, and a day after a horrific shooting at a Texas elementary school.
Sheneen McClain sat in front of the president during his speech, and Biden invited Floyd's 8-year-old daughter, Gianna, to his desk to see the signed order in person.
"Just say, 'My daddy changed the world,'" he said to the child as she sat down.
Biden's executive order will directly impact over 100,000 federal law enforcement officers, and supporters hope that it will establish national law enforcement as a role model for state and local entities.
The measure will require federal law enforcement to review and revise policies on use of force, and it will restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police in addition to putting officers on the street and investing in neighborhood prevention programs.
The order will also establish an accountability database that supporters say will require federal law enforcement organizations to supply disciplinary records of officers on a quarterly basis. The database will apply not only to federal agents, but to state and local officers who participate in joint task forces with the federal government.
In addition, the order will encourage limitations on chokeholds and no-knock warrants by attaching strings to federal funding and restrict the flow of surplus military equipment to local police.
The president is also calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which aims to change police culture by making it easier for the federal government to successfully prosecute police misconduct cases and eliminate qualified immunity for law enforcement.
Biden signed the executive order at a time when the country is divided on policing: One side is calling for police reform, while the other wants more resources for law enforcement to combat rising crime.
"I promised Georg Floyd's family that his name won't be just a hashtag," Biden said. "It's not about their death but what we do in their memory that matters."